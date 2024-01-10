2024 SAG Awards nominations: 'Barbenheimer,' 'Succession' score most noms

The 30th annual SAG Awards will be held Saturday, Feb. 24.
The nominations for the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards are here.
Nominations for the 30th annual SAG Awards were announced by "Insecure" creator and "Barbie" actress Issa Rae and "The Big Sick" writer and "Welcome to Chippendales" actor Kumail Nanjiani via Instagram Live on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
SAG-AFTRA president and "The Nanny" alum Fran Drescher, who led the union through last year's actors strike, also made remarks at the beginning of the presentation by reflecting on the "unprecedented" past year.
Though the SAG Awards honor the individual actors and ensembles of actors and stunt performers, the films which garnered the most nominations for the acting performances within them include "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" with four each, continuing the "Barbenheimer" craze. "American Fiction" and "Killers of the Flower Moon" followed closely behind with three apiece.
On the television side, "Succession" takes the top spot with five nominations. It was followed closely by "The Bear," "Ted Lasso" and "The Last of Us" with four nominations each.
EGOT winner Barbra Streisand will be honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award during the ceremony.
The 2024 SAG Awards will be held Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and will stream live globally on Netflix.
Here are the nominations for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards:
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series
