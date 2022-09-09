Man arrested after beheading young mother in middle of street: law enforcement sources

Law enforcement sources tell the ABC7 I-Team's Dan Noyes that a man beheaded a woman in the middle of the street in front of witnesses on Thursday.

SAN CARLOS, Calif. -- Law enforcement sources tell our sister station KGO-TV that a man beheaded a young woman in the middle of the street in front of witnesses on Thursday.

During a press conference, Lieutenant Eamon Allen said that the crime happened in the street outside the victim's residence just before non.

Lieutenant Allen said that the victim had two children, who did not witness the crime, and sources said the kids were inside the house at the time.

KGO reports the two were in an ongoing relationship but law enforcement sources say the victim got a temporary restraining order against the suspect, Hayward resident Jose Solano Landaeta, in April.

"They arrived within minutes and found an obviously deceased female in the street in that area," said Lt. Allen during a press conference. "They began to work the scene and shortly then after, the male suspect arrived back at the scene and was quickly detained by sheriff's deputies. He was later placed under arrest for homicide. We can confirm that a stabbing instrument was used in the commission of the crime. That weapon is still outstanding."

The search for that weapon is still ongoing. We're told the suspect suffered a medical emergency of some sort but details are limited.

VIDEO: San Mateo County sheriff officials discuss violent San Carlos murder

Sources say there was a history of domestic violence at the address where the woman was killed.

Officials are providing peer support to both first responders and a group of witnesses who saw this tragic situation unfold.

There's still an active crime scene, with this community in shock. Many are only returning from work now, learning about that young mother who was beheaded in the middle of the street, in the middle of the day.

The victim's name is being withheld pending family notification.

"Anytime someone loses their life it's certainly a tragedy," Lt. Allen said. "As far as the shocking nature of it, I do know that the deputies that first arrived on scene were a little beset by the scene. We are providing peer support, we are also providing support for the witnesses that were on scene as well, because there were several civilian witnesses."