2 injured after small plane flips, crashes along Santa Monica Beach shoreline

A small plane flipped and landed upside down along the Santa Monica Beach Thursday, according to authorities.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- Two people were injured when a small plane flipped and crashed upside down along the shoreline of the Santa Monica Beach Thursday.

It happened just after 3 p.m. near Donald Douglas Loop.

Los Angeles County lifeguards said two people were extricated and suffered injuries, though details regarding the extent of those injuries were not immediately released. Their current condition is unknown.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as crews worked to move the single-engine Cessna 150A from the shore.

It's unclear what caused the plane to crash.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.