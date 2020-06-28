Leaders call for protection of local journalists at 'Save Chicago News' rally

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- State and local leaders are bringing attention to journalists and the dangers many face while covering stories, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and recent protests.

Labor union and political leaders joined city journalists for a "Save Chicago News" rally Saturday. The group gathered by the Haymarket monument downtown.

"The public's right to information is at stake more than ever because of the risks journalists face," Don Villar, secretary-treasurer of the Chicago Federation of Labor, said in a statement. "Journalists put their health and safety at risk to show how a global pandemic is affecting our city and how protests have roiled the streets of Chicago. They all want to do their jobs in a historic moment, but we have journalists put on the sidelines by furloughs."

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Rev. Jesse Jackson spoke at the event, along with community leaders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochicagofurloughsprotestcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagorallylabor unions
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1-year-old killed, mother hurt in Englewood shooting
$5K reward offered after 20-year-old DePaul student fatally shot
Suburban Back the Blue rally draws Black Lives Matter counterprotest
10-year-old girl shot by stray bullet in Logan Square: CPD
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 786
Roselle shooting leaves several hurt, 1 dead: police
Additional remains found in Killeen near recovered soldier's remains
Show More
At least 7 killed, 20 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
2 killed, 4 injured after shooting at Walmart distribution center near Redding
Chicago nurses, union members march for health care equity
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Sunday
'Cocktails for Hope' behind push for to-go drinks in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News