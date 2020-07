SaveourStages campaign aims to raise support for live music venues amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Independent music venues have been hit hard financially by COVID-19 with many experiencing revenue losses of up to 90%.Now there's a new effort underway to keep the music alive at Chicago venues called "Save Our Stages".Without support from Congress, 90% of National Independent Venue Association's members across America say they will be forced to close their doors forever due to loss of revenue.Chris Bauman of Chicago Independent Venue League joined ABC 7 via Skype to talk about how people can get involved to help save live music venues in the city.Bauman says supporters can visit the Save Our Stages website to send a letter to Congress asking for their support of live venues. The form for the letter is already filled in; you just have to add your name.For more information visit: www.saveourstages.com / or www.civlchicago.com