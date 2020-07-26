SaveourStages campaign aims to raise support for live music venues amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Independent music venues have been hit hard financially by COVID-19 with many experiencing revenue losses of up to 90%.
Now there's a new effort underway to keep the music alive at Chicago venues called "Save Our Stages".
Without support from Congress, 90% of National Independent Venue Association's members across America say they will be forced to close their doors forever due to loss of revenue.
Chris Bauman of Chicago Independent Venue League joined ABC 7 via Skype to talk about how people can get involved to help save live music venues in the city.
Bauman says supporters can visit the Save Our Stages website to send a letter to Congress asking for their support of live venues. The form for the letter is already filled in; you just have to add your name.
For more information visit: www.saveourstages.com/ or www.civlchicago.com.
