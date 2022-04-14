At least a dozen cars vandalized at Schaumburg Honda dealership

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- At least a dozen cars were vandalized at a Honda dealership in Schaumburg, police said.

Police were notified around midnight Wednesday by on-site security at a Honda dealership at 750 E. Golf Road. Police were told that that a person was smashing the windows of cars with a blunt object.

Nothing was stolen from the cars and no one was injured police said.

A suspect was taken into custody. Police have not released details on a motive.
