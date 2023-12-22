Schaumburg police search for attempted murder suspect after release from medical facility

SCHAUMBURG (WLS) -- A warrant has been issued after a suspect in a shooting was released from a medical facility, Schaumburg police said.

Police said Dion T. Rodgers is wanted on an attempted first degree murder charge after shots were fired in the 1200-block of East Higgins Road at about 2:44 a.m. on December 13.

Rodgers was arrested after the shooting and sought medical treatment while in custody, police said.

Dion Rodgers. Schaumburg Police Department

Police said paperwork was filed to notify police when he would be released. A warrant was issued for Rodgers' arrest and when detectives shared the warrant with the medical facility, they were told he was no longer in custody, police said.

Rodgers, 23, is 5'11, 173 pounds and was last known to be in the area of the 2000-block of West Division Street, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Schaumburg Police Department Tip Line at (847) 348-7055 and anyone who encounters him is asked to call 911.