Schererville police search for hit-and-run driver after teen found injured lying in ditch

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
SCHERERVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- Police in Schererville, Indiana are searching for the driver of a car that hit a teenager and left him badly injured Sunday night.

The teenager was seen walking on Pine Island Drive at about 7:39 p.m. and police said an unknown, light-colored four-door sedan was seen speeding in the same location. Police believe the sedan hit the boy and then fled the scene.



The victim was not found until 7 a.m. the next day when officers discovered him lying in a ditch. He was then transported to a local hospital and alter transferred to a hospital in Chicago.


Police have released surveillance images of the suspected vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mele at 219-322-5000 ext. 2323 or call the Crime Tip Hotline at 219-865-4646.
