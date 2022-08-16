Students at School District U-46 coming back to school amid teacher shortage, easing COVID cases

Students return amid a teacher shortage, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact education.

STREAMWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- It's back to school Tuesday for most students in District U-46, Illinois' second-largest school district, which serves parts of Cook, DuPage and Kane counties.



Nearly 39,000 students are returning to the classroom for what will be their fourth school year impacted by the pandemic.

The district covers 11 communities in the northwest suburbs, including Bartlett, Elgin, St. Charles and Schaumburg.

There are 40 elementary schools, eight middle schools and five high schools.

Superintendent Tony Sanders said he feels more optimistic this year, regarding COVID.

Masks will still be encouraged, but not required.

They're also putting a pause on shield testing for students and staff, as they look into other voluntary testing options.

"I think the more we've gotten into COVID, and vaccinations are widely available, treatments are available, and the continuing easing of restrictions from the CDC and the state are making it easier and easier for schools to feel a little bit more normal," he said.

U-46 is also among school districts across the state that are dealing with a shortage of teachers and bus drivers.

Sanders said they have about 100 teacher vacancies right now, and will continue to look for teachers as the school year gets underway.

As for bus drivers, they have enough, but are always looking for more.

In terms of safety precautions, all employees and students will be required to wear their IDs in a visible location.

They also have a system that screens anyone who enters the school and tracks visitors.