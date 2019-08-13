Chicago Field Museum CEO announces 2020 retirement

Richard Lariviere has served as the museum's president and CEO since 2012. His tenure will come to an end Aug. 1, 2020, according to a press release from the museum.
"I'm honored to have worked alongside passionate, diverse, and talented scientists, staff, and volunteers at the Field Museum as we advocated for our planet, science, and the many cultures that call this planet home," Lariviere said in a statement. "I came here with the goal of grounding us even more deeply in our mission and reminding Chicago and the world why the Field Museum and our work matter. I'm proud of everything we've accomplished together and I look forward to watching the Field Museum continue its crucial work as Earth's champion."
Lariviere is credited with strengthening the Field Museum's finances and scientific work, including leading a major transformation of the museum that moved SUE the T. Rex, perhaps the museum's best-known fossil, out of the main hall and into a new suite in order to make room for Máximo, the world's largest dinosaur.
William H. Gantz, III, chairman of the Board of Trustees, praised Lariviere's leadership in the press release.
"Richard's impact on the Field Museum will benefit Chicagoans and the global science community for decades to come," he said. "We are grateful for Richard's leadership in focusing our mission and inspiring us all to take a collective stand in support of science."
The museum's Board of Trustees will establish a search committee in the fall to begin a search for Lariviere's successor.