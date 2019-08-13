Science

Chicago Field Museum CEO announces 2020 retirement

field museum

(FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The president and CEO of the Field Museum announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Richard Lariviere has served as the museum's president and CEO since 2012. His tenure will come to an end Aug. 1, 2020, according to a press release from the museum.

"I'm honored to have worked alongside passionate, diverse, and talented scientists, staff, and volunteers at the Field Museum as we advocated for our planet, science, and the many cultures that call this planet home," Lariviere said in a statement. "I came here with the goal of grounding us even more deeply in our mission and reminding Chicago and the world why the Field Museum and our work matter. I'm proud of everything we've accomplished together and I look forward to watching the Field Museum continue its crucial work as Earth's champion."

Lariviere is credited with strengthening the Field Museum's finances and scientific work, including leading a major transformation of the museum that moved SUE the T. Rex, perhaps the museum's best-known fossil, out of the main hall and into a new suite in order to make room for Máximo, the world's largest dinosaur.

EMBED More News Videos

In Chicago, the Field Museum's new dinosaur, Maximo, is the biggest dinosaur scientists have discovered to date. Time-lapse video shows the cast skeleton of Maximo being assembled over a period of four days.



William H. Gantz, III, chairman of the Board of Trustees, praised Lariviere's leadership in the press release.

"Richard's impact on the Field Museum will benefit Chicagoans and the global science community for decades to come," he said. "We are grateful for Richard's leadership in focusing our mission and inspiring us all to take a collective stand in support of science."

The museum's Board of Trustees will establish a search committee in the fall to begin a search for Lariviere's successor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencechicagomuseum campusmuseumsdinosaursretirement
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen fatally shot, 5 arrested after chase from Lake Co. to Chicago
West Side VA hospital shooting suspect in custody, but questions remain
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
Laws may dampen casino profits, Lightfoot says
Opera star Placido Domingo accused of sex harassment
Dayton shooter's friend provided body armor, ammunition used in attack
New law bars employers from asking salary history
Show More
LGBTQ history curriculum to be taught in Illinois schools
Canada manhunt suspects died by suicide, officials say
Commemorative beer celebrates 1893 World's Fair
Meet past American Idol contender Uche
Fortnite world champ 'swatted' at Pa. home
More TOP STORIES News