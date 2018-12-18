EDUCATION

Sue the T. Rex gets new home at Field Museum

The Field Museum unveiled the new 5,100-square-foot facility on the second floor on Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Sue the T. Rex has a new home! The Field Museum unveiled the new 5,100-square-foot facility on the second floor on Tuesday.

Sue was dismantled in February and moved there bone by bone from Stanley Hall over the last year. "Maximo" the titanosaur took over the spot where Sue stood for the last 18 years.
WATCH: Maximo the titanosaur moves into the Field Museum
Construction of "Maximo," the newest dinosaur skeleton at the Field Museum, is underway this week.


In addition to Sue, the new dinosaur exhibit features cutting-edge animations of Sue and her friends.

You can see Sue in her new home starting Friday.
