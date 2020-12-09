Vice President Mike Pence reveals 18 NASA astronauts for new moon missions

The website reports that a group of 18 astronauts will be revealed as part of the Artemis program, roughly more than a third of the entire NASA Astronaut Corps.
RELATED: NASA announces plan to send woman to the moon by 2024
Artemis is a $28 billion plan to send the first woman to the moon by 2024.
While 18 are expected to be named to the program, the announcement doesn't mean all of them will eventually land on the lunar surface. Wednesday's revelation will not be crew assignments for the mission, which are typically handled by the Houston-based chief of the Astronaut Office and the Flight Operations Directorate, according to Ars Technica Senior Space Editor Eric Berger.
Pence is scheduled to make the announcement at today's meeting of the National Space Council at Cape Canaveral.
The trip would mark the first time humans would land on the moon since 1972, and would be the third Artemis mission.
SEE ALSO: Moon landing 51st anniversary: A look back at July 20, 1969
Artemis I is expected to launch in 2021 with two test flights around the moon without astronauts. Artemis II will launch in 2023 with astronauts on board, and Artemis III will bring astronauts back to the moon's surface in 2024.