Exclusive: Innocence Project takes up case of notorious killer Scott Peterson

Laci Peterson, who was 8 months pregnant, went missing from her Modesto home in 2002.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Innocence Project has taken up the notorious case of convicted wife killer Scott Peterson in new court filings, ABC News has learned exclusively. The group is seeking new evidence from the original trial.

Laci Peterson, who was 27 years old and eight months pregnant, disappeared on Christmas Eve in 2002. Her body was found in San Francisco Bay in April 2003.

Peterson was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife and second-degree murder in the death of their unborn son. He was convicted in 2004 and sentenced to death in 2005. He was later sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo denied Peterson a new trial in December 2022.

