Chicago brothers wrongfully convicted to learn Monday if murder charge will be expunged

Chicago brothers Sean Tyler and Reginald Henderson will learn if they will receive certificates of innocence after wrongful murder conviction.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago brothers will learn Monday whether they will receive certificates of innocence two years after being exonerated for crimes they did not commit.

Brothers Sean Tyler and Reginald Henderson were arrested and tortured into false confessions involving a murder. They've been out of prison for several years.

In 1994, the then 17 and 18-year-old brothers were arrested and tortured by Chicago police officers under the watch of disgraced former CPD Commander Jon Burge, who himself was convicted in 2010 of lying about the torture of suspects and has since died.

The brothers said they were tortured into admitting a murder they had nothing to do with.

The past four years have been challenging, to say the least, adjusting to life on the outside.

"Every day is a struggle," said Sean Tyler.

Tyler and his brother, Reginald Henderson, have spent the better part of their lives in prison for a crime they had nothing to do with.

"The psychological effects that that holds -- going into prison as someone who didn't do what you did and you're just thrust into a system," Henderson said.

"To find a way to manage, to maintain, to get through 25 years and still come out here and try to function accordingly in the world where things are so much different from 1994," Tyler said.

Nearly 30 years after their conviction, they were exonerated and released from prison.

Now, they will be at the Cook County Courthouse fighting for that certificate of innocence to expunge their record and get some closure.

"For somebody who's been wrongfully convicted, this is what you want," Tyler said. "We've been wrongfully convicted, and we want this to tell you that you didn't do it. Not for no one else, but for your own personal reason, after being ran across the news as a killer."

Henderson earned a college degree behind bars. Tyler wrote several books and designed a clothing line "Nuvisean," highlighting the resilience, persistence and determination it took to prove their innocence.

"Knowing for yourself that you didn't do it and continue to pound the pavement, continuing to go to the law library, reach out to these attorneys and continue to stand your ground and say that it wasn't me. That took a lot to be able to do that," Tyler said.

Though this certificate will never give them back the years they lost, it will give them closure.

"We can honestly say as men today, we are obligated to make a conscious contribution to the uplifting of humanity," Henderson said.