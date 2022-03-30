Judge declares mistrial in 2017 Beecher crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 kids

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A mistrial was declared Wednesday in the trial of man charged within 2017.Prosecutors said Sean Woulfe was driving more than 75 miles an hour when he ran a stop sign and hit another car, killing Lindsey Schmidt, her unborn child, and her three young children, Owen, Kaleb and Weston. Her husband survived.The Schmidt family was only one block from their Beecher home when the crash occurred. Lindsey Schmidt was taking her boys to bible camp when they were hit, the sheriff's office said.Woulfe was charged with multiple counts of reckless homicide. Woulfe's attorney said the judge also issued a gag order.This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.