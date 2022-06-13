Politics

Senator Dick Durbin: Senate gun deal a 'step in the right direction'

By Stephanie Wade
EMBED <>More Videos

Durbin: Senate gun deal a 'step in the right direction'

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- A bipartisan group of senators has reached an agreement on gun reform.

The plan, backed by 20 senators, would:

-Strengthen background checks, allowing juvenile records to be screened for gun-buyers under 21;

-Expand gun restrictions for convicted domestic violence abusers;

-Create funding for states to enact red flag laws to temporarily take guns away from people considered dangerous;

-Bolster school security and mental health programs.

Senate negotiators announce a deal on guns, breaking logjam

"It takes ten Republicans if all of the Democratic senators support this measure and tomorrow, if we fail to move forward on this bipartisan proposal, we will still be in mortal danger in this nation from gun violence," Senator Dick Durbin said. "This at least is a step in the right direction."

It comes weeks after the Uvalde and Buffalo mass shootings.

"This is the first time in many years that both sides of the aisle have been willing to come to the table and come to some agreements about gun control.
I think there is a willingness to move something forward.

President Biden said the proposal, "reflects important first steps," though it falls short of the all-out assault-weapons ban he favors.

If passed, this would be the most significant action taken by Congress on gun safety in decades.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.illinoisgun controlgun violencesenategun lawsdick durbin
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 shot in busy Lakeview bar area
27 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend violence, CPD says
Gary temporarily shuts down nightclub after deadly shooting: city
Chicago severe weather possible ahead of dangerous heat this week
NW Indiana traffic on I-80/94 disrupted by 2 truck crashes
Senate negotiators announce a deal on guns, breaking logjam
Former IL AG Jim Ryan passes after several lengthy illnesses: family
Show More
Toby Keith announces he's been fighting stomach cancer
Aurora Pride Parade draws hundreds despite almost being canceled
Why Amy Schumer is being linked to a national tampon shortage
'Strawberry Supermoon' appears this week
Chicago Weather: Warm Monday with strong storms in afternoon
More TOP STORIES News