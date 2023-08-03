Serena Williams, husband Alexis Ohanian use drones to reveal gender of 2nd child

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian recently shared an epic video in which announced they are expecting a baby girl.

The couple, who are already doting parents to their 5-year-old daughter Olympia, documented the moment in a YouTube video that also showcased other highlights from their baby shower.

Decked out in a lovely pink and white ensemble that showed off her pregnancy, Williams made it clear ahead of the reveal that she was firmly "team pink." She also expressed a hint of nervousness, admitting she had no backup plan in case it turned out to be a boy.

The outdoor bash was a rainbow of colors, with a stunning balloon arch taking center stage, displaying the words, "Our Next Great Adventure."

The vibrant ambiance included long white sticks with multi-colored balloon bouquets and comfy blankets scattered across the lush grounds for guests to relax.

As the party heated up, Ohanian decided to add a dash of fun and surprise.

Instead of a pink or blue cake, he threw a curveball and opted for a yellow cake, playfully intending to troll Serena and Olympia. But his plan took a hilarious turn when Williams saw the yellow cake and playfully smushed it into Ohanian's face. Shortly after, drones above spelled out "Girl!"

Amid cheers, applause and sheer joy, the family celebrated the upcoming addition to their lives.

Williams and Ohanian first announced they were expecting their second child in an Instagram post ahead of the 2023 Met Gala in May.