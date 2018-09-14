Several injured after crash in Batavia involving truck, limo

Several people have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a limousine and a truck in Batavia Friday morning.

BATAVIA, Ill. (WLS) --
Batavia police were dispatched at about 4:50 a.m. to the 500-block of North Randall Road for a crash. Police said a disable vehicle in the northbound outside lane was struck by a truck in the same lane of traffic.

Police said several people have been seriously injured. Chopper 7HD flew over the scene, which showed a limousine and at least two other cars involved in the crash.

Randall Road is shut down while police investigate. Police say northbound traffic should use eastbound McKee St to northbound Western Ave as a detour around the crash scene.
