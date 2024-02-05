McDonald's classic Shamrock Shake, Oreo Shamrock McFlurry make early return ahead of St. Pat's

Two fan-favorite St. Patrick's Day treats have returned to the McDonald's menu for a limited time.

CHICAGO -- McDonald's St. Patrick's Day-themed desserts, the Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, have made an early return to the menu this year.

The seasonal treats officially arrived in stores on Feb. 5, almost six full weeks ahead of St. Patrick's Day.

McDonald's describes the shake as vanilla soft serve with mint syrup blended in, which is then topped with whipped cream.

The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry is also being brought back to the menu for a limited time.

Similar to the shake, the McFlurry will feature crushed Oreo cookie pieces and mint syrup blended into vanilla ice cream.

Both festive treats will be available at McDonald's through late March.