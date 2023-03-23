No evidence of suspect, shots fired at Monmouth University; curling iron mistaken for weapon: Police

Last night's shelter in place has been lifted. After interviews, police found the person of interest was carrying a curling iron mistaken for a weapon, officials said.

WEST LONG BRANCH, New Jersey -- A shelter-in-place order at a New Jersey university has been lifted after nearly four and a half hours of commotion and confusion.

Students, faculty, and staff at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey, had been sheltering in place since around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday evening, over reports of a possible armed suspect and shots fired.

Police are now saying there is no evidence of that.

