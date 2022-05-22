Triple shooting: 3 men shot, 1 critically injured in West Garfield Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were shot early Sunday on the city's West Side, the Chicago Police Department said.The shooting happened in the West Garfield Park neighborhood's 4700 block of West Maypole Street at about 1:30 a.m., Chicago police said.Police responded to a call of shots fired and found three men in a garage who were all shot. A 34-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the groin and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.A 36-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the ankle and was transported to Mt. Sinai, where he is listed in good condition. A 33-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and is listed in fair condition at Stroger.A weapon was recovered on scene and Area Four detectives are investigating. There is no one in custody.