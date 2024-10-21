The shooting happened as a Lil Durk concert was underway at the United Center.

15-year-old boy among 3 shot near United Center: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy was among three people injured in a shooting near the United Center on Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened on the Near West Side near North Wolcott and West Maypole avenues just before 7 p.m., police said. A Lil Durk concert was underway nearby.

All three victims are being treated at Stroger Hospital

A 15-year-old boy, shot in his hand and grazed in his abdomen, was listed in good condition.

An 18-year-old man, shot in his chest, was listed in critical condition.

Another man, 19, was shot in his rib area and listed in critical condition.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

Investigators say no one is in custody.

