Brother, 18, dies after being shot while walking to Lil Durk concert; 2 others injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the three people shot on Sunday night has died, according to police.

The shooting happened on the Near West Side near North Wolcott and West Maypole avenues just before 7 p.m., police said.

The group of three was walking to the Lil Durk concert at the United Center, when a group of people on bikes approached them.

On Sunday, ABC7 Chicago spoke with Thomas Kendall, the brother of one of the victims critically injured.

Kendall's 18-year-old brother was shot in the chest and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, police said the 18-year-old died at the hospital.

Another man, 19, was shot in his rib area and listed in critical condition.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in his hand and grazed in his abdomen; he was listed in good condition.

Investigators said no one is in custody.

