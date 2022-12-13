Fox Lake police: 1 in custody after man, 77, fatally shot

FOX LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man is in custody after a 77-year-old man was shot to death in a home in Fox Lake Monday night, police said.

Fox Lake police officers responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the first block of Mineola Road at about 9:35 p.m. and found the victim dead inside.

A person who called 911 reported to police that a man and a woman fled the scene in a minivan after the shooting.

Police said the victim invited the woman to the home and that is when the man entered and shot the victim.

Round Lake police responded to a call in the 300-block of Lunar Drive a short time later for an unrelated matter and saw a minivan matching the description from a Lake County Major Crimes Task Force alert.

Round Lake police said they were familiar with the man who drove the minivan and formed a perimeter around his home. The man later surrendered to police and is in custody, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force and Fox Lake police.