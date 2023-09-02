Chicago shootings: At least 11 shot, 2 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

A teenage girl and boy were wounded in a shooting Friday night as a football game was wrapping up near Mount Carmel High School in Woodlawn, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago shootings this weekend have left at least 11 people shot, two fatally, police said.

Detectives were questioning a person of interest after a woman was found dead in a homicide Saturday morning.

The 53-year-old woman was discovered about 8 a.m. inside a home in the 4200 block of West Adams, according to Chicago police.

Further details weren't released, but police called it a homicide investigation and said one person was being interviewed.

An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.

A man was fatally shot Friday night in the Armour Square neighborhood.

The man, estimated to be 19 to 24 years old, was outside about 6:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Wentworth Avenue when three male suspects approached and opened fire.

He was wounded in the side and was pronounced dead, police said. It wasn't immediately known what hospital he had been taken to.

No arrests were made.

Two teenagers were shot near Mount Carmel High School shortly after a football game at the Woodlawn neighborhood institution late Friday.

The attack was reported about 10:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 64th Street, where officers found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a 16-year-old girl who'd been hit in the foot, according to Chicago police, who didn't have details on the circumstances.

They were taken to Comer Children's hospital, with the boy listed in critical condition and the girl in good condition.

No one was in custody Saturday morning. Police were reviewing surveillance video from the school grounds.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.