Chicago shooting: Pedestrian shoots, kills driver after hit by car in Garfield Park, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was killed in a Saturday afternoon shooting that followed a crash on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Garfield Park neighborhood's 3800 block of West Madison Street at about 4:20 p.m.

A 30-year-old man was driving when he hit someone, identified only as male, with his vehicle, police said. That person then took out a gun and fired shots, striking the 30-year-old man.

Police said the victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood