WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Teen girl, boy wounded in shooting near Mount Carmel H.S. football game in Woodlawn: Chicago police

It's not yet clear if the teens were Mount Carmel H.S. students

Christian Piekos Image
ByChristian Piekos WLS logo
Saturday, September 2, 2023 11:14AM
Girl, 16 boy, 15 wounded in shooting in Woodlawn, Chicago police say
EMBED <>More Videos

A teenage girl and boy were wounded in a shooting Friday night as a football game was wrapping up near Mount Carmel High School in Woodlawn, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teens are in the hospital after they were shot on Chicago's South Side.

According to Chicago police, a 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were hit around 10:16 p.m. in the 6300 block of S. Blacktone in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The shooting happened next to Mount Carmel High School where a football game was just wrapping up.

It's unknown if the teens were students at the school.

Both were rushed to Comer Children's Hospital where the boy is in critical condition and the girl is listed in good condition, according to police.

We're told the boy is in critical condition and the girl is in good condition.

So far, no suspects are in custody.

Area One Detectives are investigating.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW