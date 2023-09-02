Teen girl, boy wounded in shooting near Mount Carmel H.S. football game in Woodlawn: Chicago police

A teenage girl and boy were wounded in a shooting Friday night as a football game was wrapping up near Mount Carmel High School in Woodlawn, Chicago police said.

It's not yet clear if the teens were Mount Carmel H.S. students

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teens are in the hospital after they were shot on Chicago's South Side.

According to Chicago police, a 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were hit around 10:16 p.m. in the 6300 block of S. Blacktone in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The shooting happened next to Mount Carmel High School where a football game was just wrapping up.

It's unknown if the teens were students at the school.

Both were rushed to Comer Children's Hospital where the boy is in critical condition and the girl is listed in good condition, according to police.

So far, no suspects are in custody.

Area One Detectives are investigating.