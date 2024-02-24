Scammers posing as major retailers in 'shopping reward' phishing scam

Shopping reward phishing scams are on the rise, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Shopping reward phishing scams are on the rise, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Shopping reward phishing scams are on the rise, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Shopping reward phishing scams are on the rise, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Have you been receiving unsolicited emails or texts about shopping points?

The Better Business Bureau has a warning about scammers posing as major retailers. The "shopping reward" phishing scams are on the agency.

You might get an unsolicited email or test inviting you to redeem reward points from recent shopping. It might look real but scammers can easily make fake company links and copy a store's logo or colors, the BBB said.

If you get an unsolicited email, be cautious. The BBB recommends looking closely to see if the URL is correct before clicking. Do not click on any links or download attachments from attachments from unknown emails. And always go directly to the source instead of clicking the link from an email or text.