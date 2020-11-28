Local shops relying on Small Business Saturday find creative ways to bring in sales

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After Black Friday, it's Small Business Saturday and this year it is especially important for family-owned businesses that are struggling to survive during the pandemic.On a quiet Friday night in the northwest suburbs, Dave Capelle hopefully prepared for a busy holiday shopping weekend."As you look through you will see everyday merchandise, like candle holders, vases, candles, clocks, lamps," Capelle said.The downtown Arlington Heights home décor and unique gift shop Bracket and Company is gearing up for Small Business Saturday."Every day we have people that come in and say that they are shopping local only because they understand the importance of a unique boutique-style store like this," Capelle said. "We are not Target, not Walmart, not Amazon. We cannot offer you overnight delivery, but we can offer you exceptional customer service and a unique item that you probably would not find somewhere else."In the city, Lakeview businesses are coming together to launch a shop local campaign.Out in Palatine, the chamber of commerce launching small business week to help boost sales."When you spend $100 at a local shop $48 comes back in taxes, revenue, and wages -creating jobs," said Steven Gaus with the Palatine Area Chamber of Commerce. "Whereas, if you shop online, less than a dollar stays in the community."Simply Beautiful Day Spa and Salt Therapy in plans to roll out Small Business Saturday deals.Spa owner Anegla Horejs said they will offer gift cards that come with a little extra."We are doing buy $100 get $20, just to boost some sales," she said.The popular spa, which has been around for decades, recently added a salt therapy room as a socially distanced, quiet, retreat during the pandemic."[It's] so good for immune boosting [and] stress relief," Horejs said. "When you breathe in the pharmaceutical grade salt, it is good to help boost the immune system."Local shops know they need to get creative to survive."We need all the help we can get right now," Horejs added.If you are starting your holiday shopping, remember to check out your local businesses because they need you if you want to see them in 2021.