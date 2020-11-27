CTA Holiday Train, Bus Schedule 2020: See when Santa rides into your Chicago neighborhood

The CTA's Holiday Train started running on November 27 with restrictions in place to keep everyone safe. This year, you won't be able to board the train or bus, or take pictures with Santa, but you can take photos from the platform.
CTA Holiday Train Schedule:
Green Line: November 27-28, December 1
Brown Line: December 2-5
Orange Line: December 2-5
Red Line: December 8, 10 and 12
Purple Line: December 9, 11 and 12
Pink Line: December 15, 16 and 19
Blue Line: December 17-19
Yellow Line: December 21
The CTA Holiday Bus will begin spreading cheer throughout Chicago's neighborhoods on December 1.
On the exterior of the bus, customers will see "Ralphie the Reindeer" and his bright green nose. In addition to hundreds of twinkling lights outlining the bus, Santa will pop up through the roof to greet and wave to families.
The bus will travel 15 different routes serving all areas of the city beginning Tuesday, December 1 through Thursday, December 24.
CTA Holiday Bus Schedule:
December 1-2: #56 Milwaukee
December 3: #91 Austin/#92 Foster
December 4: #22 Clark
December 5: #22 Clark/#97 Skokie
December 8-9: #66 Chicago
December 10: #126 Jackson
December 11-12: #12 Roosevelt
December 15-16: #62 Archer
December 17: #49 Western/#X49 Western Express
December 18: #79 79th
December 19: #3 King Drive
December 22: #28 Stony Island
December 23: #29 State
December 24: #J14 Jeffery Jump
You can find all the details about the CTA Holiday Train and Holiday Bus at transitchicago.com/holiday.