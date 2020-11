CTA Holiday Train, Bus Schedule 2020: See when Santa rides into your Chicago neighborhood

CTA Holiday Train Schedule:

CTA Holiday Bus Schedule:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With Thanksgiving now behind us, it's officially time to get moving on the holidays!The CTA's Holiday Train started running on November 27 with restrictions in place to keep everyone safe. This year, you won't be able to board the train or bus, or take pictures with Santa, but you can take photos from the platform.Green Line: November 27-28, December 1Brown Line: December 2-5Orange Line: December 2-5Red Line: December 8, 10 and 12Purple Line: December 9, 11 and 12Pink Line: December 15, 16 and 19Blue Line: December 17-19Yellow Line: December 21The CTA Holiday Bus will begin spreading cheer throughout Chicago's neighborhoods on December 1.On the exterior of the bus, customers will see "Ralphie the Reindeer" and his bright green nose. In addition to hundreds of twinkling lights outlining the bus, Santa will pop up through the roof to greet and wave to families.The bus will travel 15 different routes serving all areas of the city beginning Tuesday, December 1 through Thursday, December 24.December 1-2: #56 MilwaukeeDecember 3: #91 Austin/#92 FosterDecember 4: #22 ClarkDecember 5: #22 Clark/#97 SkokieDecember 8-9: #66 ChicagoDecember 10: #126 JacksonDecember 11-12: #12 RooseveltDecember 15-16: #62 ArcherDecember 17: #49 Western/#X49 Western ExpressDecember 18: #79 79thDecember 19: #3 King DriveDecember 22: #28 Stony IslandDecember 23: #29 StateDecember 24: #J14 Jeffery JumpYou can find all the details about the CTA Holiday Train and Holiday Bus at transitchicago.com/holiday