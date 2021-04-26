Mother's Day deals from Couponology

Mother's Day is less than a month away and we have some great bargains on clothing, gift baskets, beauty products and more - just for you! Couponology's Raven Bourne is here with what you can find from Maurices, Freshly, Snapfish, Vitacost and Gourmet Gift Baskets.
MAURICES
Maurices makes feel good fashion for real-life women and this Mother's Day, they're celebrating all the mom's out there with some really amazing gifts. A great gift option is the mom's graphic tee & the super comfy lounge set. These outfits would make a perfect gift for the everyday mom because there are so many styles to choose from.
$25 Off $75 Sitewide coupon using the code WINDY2683.
FRESHLY
Freshly is a weekly subscription service delivering fresh (not frozen), chef-cooked meals that can be heated and served in 3 minutes-no cooking or cleaning required. All you need is a microwave & a fork to get a satisfying meal on the table.
Imagine being able to gift your mom the gift of nutrition, convenience, and her favorite meals!
As part of their new Chef Collaboration, there is the Kung Pao Steak, which is crafted by celebrated chef and TV personality Jet Tila. This limited time meal features Chef Jet's tangy-sweet kung pao sauce on the Steak with basmati rice and toasted cashews!
$55 on your first 3 boxes using code WINDY55AFF.
SNAPFISH
Snapfish is a brand where you can take your photos either from a phone or even a digital camera and turn them into beautiful, personalized pillows, mugs, blankets, and much more! Your photos tell a story and this would be a heartwarming gift to your mom for Mother's Day.
The 20 x 24 Satin Canvas Print is so lightweight and easy to hang! This item wouldn't only be the perfect gift but it's such a simple way to also add style and a personalized touch to your space! Their interface makes it easy for you to upload and edit your own photo projects, making everything look like it was made by a pro!
70% Off $25 or more off Mother's Day gifts with the code MOMSDAY70.
VITACOST
Vitacost aims to provide the very best natural, organic and eco-friendly products at the very best prices. In honor of Mother's Day, we have a special selection of beauty products and supplements from Vitacost!
There are the collagen peptides, which is flavorless so it's ideal for adding to coffee, smoothies, baked goods and much more. It provides Types 1 and 3 collagen, which help skin, hair, nails, & joints. It also includes hyaluronic acid, which is phenomenal for your skin.
10% off your entire order for our viewers with code WINDYCITY.
GOURMET GIFT BASKETS
Gourmet Gift Baskets is a brand that hits a home run on gifts for mom. It's a woman-owned, family-run company, founded with the desire to provide exceptional, handcrafted gifts for all of life's special occasions.
The Just For You! care package is a sweet way to let mom or grandma know they are on your mind. Filled with wine, cheese, crackers, and wafer cookies that will not only fill their stomach but their hearts too!
There's also the decadent Thinking of You! Wine Duo. This crate of treats will help mom relax. She'll bask in the light of a minted aloe aromatic candle while sipping one of two exquisite wines, all while snacking upon her choice of kettle corn or pink sugar cookies.
20% off the entire site using the code WINDYCITY.
