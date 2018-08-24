Shots fired at Chicago police in Woodlawn; 1 in custody

A person is in custody after someone opened fire on Chicago police officers Thursday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood, police said.

Two officers responded to a reported gang disturbance in the 6200-block of South Maryland Avenue at about 10:35 p.m., police said.

After a brief foot chase, officers heard a shot fired and a person was taken into custody, police said. No one was injured and no shots were fired by police.

Police said two weapons were recovered from the scene. Charges against the suspect are pending, police said.
