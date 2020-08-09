Shots fired by Chicago police officers in Englewood, CPD says

Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted about the incident just after 3 p.m., saying no officers were injured.
BREAKING: Police involved shooting 57th & Aberdeen. No Officers injured. Suspect in custody at U of C Hospital. PIO in route to media staging 57th & Racine. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/S5l3wAwem1— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 9, 2020
The shooting occurred at 57th Street and Aberdeen Street, he said.
A suspect is in custody at University of Chicago Hospital, police said.
