2 in custody after shots fired during apparent Wrigleyville carjacking attempt

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two suspects have been detained after shots were fired during an apparent carjacking attempt in Wrigleyville early Thursday morning, police said.

Two offenders, a man and a woman, approached a 27-year-old woman near her car inside a parking garage near Wrigley Field at about 2:20 a.m., police said. The man fired shots toward the victim following an "exchange of words" at the garage on the 1000 block of West Addison Street.

The victim ran from the scene and the two offenders got into her car and drove away, police said. Police who responded to the shots fired report blocked the garage exits and detained the suspects. Investigators recovered a handgun and found shell casings on the garage's third floor.

No injuries were reported. Detectives are questioning the suspects in custody, police said.

The Thanksgiving morning incident was the second shots fired report inside that garage since Oct. 30, when two men were uninjured after someone fired at them on the second floor. No arrests have been made in response to that incident.
