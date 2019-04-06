Shots fired in 'police-involved incident' reported in Glendale Heights

A police-involved shooting incident has been reported in Glendale Heights.

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- A "police-involved incident" began in Bloomingdale and ended in Glendale Heights Friday night, according to Bloomingdale Police.

According to Bloomingdale Police, the incident began at the Wal-Mart store in the 300 block of West Army Trail Road, where officers were investigating a theft. The suspected thief allegedly had a knife and stole a car, leading police on a chase into Glendale Heights.

The incident continued to a Glendale Heights neighborhood near Schmale and Mill Pond Drive. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop and at some point fired shots.

Police said the event is over and there is no threat to the public.

Glendale Heights Police said one officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment. That officer's condition is unknown.

ABC7 crews arrived to find a heavy police presence on the scene and several roads in the neighborhood blocked. Neighbor Brad Newlan said that he heard multiple gunshots earlier in the evening, but police have not confirmed the nature of the incident.

"I heard 5 or 6 gunshots, I was inside my house, it sounded like a crash, but it was gunshots. My dogs went crazy and everything, I came out outside there was a bunch of police response," Newlan said. "20 or 30 squad cars an fire trucks and ambulances. From what I understand, from what I heard heard somebody fleeing from police and they brandished a weapon."

Glendale Heights Police said they are only assisting with security.

The incident is under investigation and was an isolated occurrence, police said. The public is asked to avoid the area during the course of the investigation.
