Scientist explains how warming stripes raise awareness of climate change

Show Your Stripes Day is a day to use warming stripes to raise awareness of climate change.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is "Show Your Stripes Day," but we don't mean of the patriotic variety.

Tracy Butler is talking about "warming stripes" and the rising temperatures across the globe and here in Chicago,

It is a day to spread awareness about climate change using warming stripes graphics that show temperature trends over the last 100-plus years.

Dr. Daniel Gilford, a climate scientist at Climate Control, joined Tracy to talk about the purpose of "Show Your Stripes Day" and a tip that viewers can do to serve the Earth.