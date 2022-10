ABC7's Roz Varon hosts gala for Silver Lining Foundation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A gala was held Saturday night for the Silver Lining Foundation at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place.

It's a non-profit that helps provides access to cost-free breast health testing.

The group works toward reducing disparities in medical care for women of color.

ABC7's Roz Varon emceed the event. Roz is a breast cancer survivor.