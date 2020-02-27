Simeon High School employee removed, accused of engaging 'improperly' with student, principal says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5969933" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Another employee has been removed from Chicago's Lincoln Park High School for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a student.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Simeon High School employee has been removed from the South Side school.Simeon Principal Trista Harper said in a letter to parents Wednesday night that there was an allegation the staffer "engaged improperly" with a student. But that allegation does not involve sexual misconduct, she said.An investigation is ongoing through the Office of Student Protections and Title IX, and the former school employee has been blocked from working in Chicago Public Schools for the time being.Parents of the affected student have been notified and support has been made available, Harper said.Based on the information learned during the OSP investigation, a final determination will be made regarding whether it is appropriate for the individual to return to Simeon."Please know that we are taking this situation seriously, and we remain committed to providing your children with a safe, positive learning environment where they can reach their full potential," Harper said.Simeon is located in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.The removal comes amid a slew of ongoing misconduct investigations at Lincoln Park High School on the city's North Side. Another employee was removed at LPHS this week for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a student.