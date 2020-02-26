Another Lincoln Park HS employee removed; fired administrators file suit against CPS

MORE RELATED COVERAGE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another employee has been removed from Chicago's Lincoln Park High School.Chicago Public Schools said an educator was accused of "engaging inappropriately" with a student.Also, two administrators who were fired weeks ago have filed a lawsuit.The school's former principal and assistant principal said they were wrongly fired. They were removed during a shake-up at the school, which included the suspension of the basketball coach.CPS said there are multiple ongoing investigations into alleged misconduct. The district has not commented on the new lawsuit.CPS removes another temporary Lincoln Park HS staff member after 'altercation with student'