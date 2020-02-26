Another Lincoln Park HS employee removed; fired administrators file suit against CPS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another employee has been removed from Chicago's Lincoln Park High School.
Chicago Public Schools said an educator was accused of "engaging inappropriately" with a student.
Also, two administrators who were fired weeks ago have filed a lawsuit.
The school's former principal and assistant principal said they were wrongly fired. They were removed during a shake-up at the school, which included the suspension of the basketball coach.
CPS said there are multiple ongoing investigations into alleged misconduct. The district has not commented on the new lawsuit.
