Education

Another Lincoln Park HS employee removed; fired administrators file suit against CPS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another employee has been removed from Chicago's Lincoln Park High School.

Chicago Public Schools said an educator was accused of "engaging inappropriately" with a student.

Also, two administrators who were fired weeks ago have filed a lawsuit.

RELATED: At Lincoln Park High School meeting, CPS officials say 4 separate misconduct investigations are ongoing

The school's former principal and assistant principal said they were wrongly fired. They were removed during a shake-up at the school, which included the suspension of the basketball coach.

CPS said there are multiple ongoing investigations into alleged misconduct. The district has not commented on the new lawsuit.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE
CPS removes another temporary Lincoln Park HS staff member after 'altercation with student'
Lincoln Park HS basketball suspended, principal removed for allegations of 'serious misconduct'

Lincoln Park High School community demands answers after principal removed for misconduct allegations, basketball suspended
Lincoln Park High School parents meet with CPS officials amid multiple misconduct investigations
Family sues Chicago Public Schools for alleged student sex assault at Lincoln Park High School
Lincoln Park HS protest Thursday continues wild week of misconduct investigations, staff shakeups, class disruptions
New Lincoln Park HS interim administrator resigns over misconduct allegation possibly caught on video
Lincoln Park High School students protest outside CPS HQ after 2 admins fired
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagolincoln parkhigh schoolmisconductchicago public schoolsinvestigationstudents
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nursing student killed, 4 wounded in Avalon Park shooting
Chicago Weather: Snow continues to fall across area, creating slick conditions for morning commute
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Indiana grandfather charged in toddler's cruise ship death speaks on guilty plea
Short-term apartment rentals cause concern for some long-term tenants
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy with snow showers Wednesday
Ash Wednesday marks start of Lent season
Show More
TikTok 'skull-breaker challenge' leaves teen with concussion
Teen mom of 15-month-old at center of Amber Alert charged
3 persons of interest in teen's North Side stabbing released without charges
Hot Pockets heir gets 5 months in prison for college admission scandal
'Help Wanted' sign posted at Illinois State Police office as gun card complaints continue
More TOP STORIES News