Society

Olympian Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens announce Valentine's Day engagement

EMBED <>More Videos

Simone Biles visits Texans training camp day after homecoming

HOUSTON, Texas -- Love is in the air! One of the greatest gymnasts of all time is engaged to be married.

Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens announced their engagement Tuesday morning on social media.

The video above is from when Biles returned to the U.S. from the Olympics in August 2021.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles wrote on her Instagram. "I can't wait to spend forever and ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ."



Biles and Jonathan have been together since early 2020.

"Woke up this morning with a fiancée," Owens said on his Instagram.

According to posts from the couple, it appears the engagement happened on Valentine's Day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasengagementolympicsgymnasticshouston texansu.s. & worldsportssimone bilescelebrity engagements
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chicago vaccine mandate, mask requirements may not end with state's
Brian Laundrie's cause of death, new details revealed in autopsy
Young girl found wandering alone in Englewood: CPD
Online shopping complaints soaring on Facebook, Instagram: BBB
Sandy Hook families settle for $73M with gun maker Remington
Lawyers: Sex abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew settled
Police captain on trial for killing man over movie theater texting
Show More
Dog stuck in sinkhole rescued by IL firefighters | Video
Just announced: See who will host the 2022 Oscars
Military/First Responders Appreciation Day at Chicago Auto Show
Chicago teen fatally shot after tragic deaths of cousin, mom
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, windy Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News