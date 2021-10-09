Sista Strut aims to bring awareness to fight against breast cancer on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of people gathered on Chicago's South Side Saturday morning for the "Sista Strut," bringing awareness to the fight against breast cancer.We've come so far when it comes to breast cancer awareness but there's still a long way to go as millions are impacted by this, while the pandemic has also brought on new hurdles for treating the disease.Some women came to celebrate their own win over the disease while others are just supporting their loved ones."This wonderful, simply marvelous," said Martina Murphy.Murphy battled breast cancer herself and marks the days as eight years in remission."The main thing is to have a support system. So, I had all my sisters, daughters, my support system was there. My mom still supports me and all the walks," she said.Walks, like the one Saturday, bring much-needed support for those battling cancer, and it also serves as a reminder to others."It brings about awareness, you know, let people know that continue to take care of themselves. Get tested regularly," said Eric Hughes.The pandemic has led to a drop in the number of people getting cancer screenings.The CDC said those dropped by 87% for breast cancer and 84% for cervical cancer in the last year."It's definitely still hitting the African American community stronger and harder than any other race, so it's all about early detection, you know, getting tested. If you feel alarmed, go to a doctor," said radio host, Kendra G.Breast cancer hits close to home for Chicago radio host when her mother died from breast cancer nine years ago."I just want to show love to my mother Oris Gilliam, although you did not survive breast cancer, you are still a survivor, because I will represent you for the rest of my entire life." she said.