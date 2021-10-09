breast cancer awareness

Sista Strut aims to bring awareness to fight against breast cancer on South Side

By Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Marathon 2021 kicks off with Abbott 5K in Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of people gathered on Chicago's South Side Saturday morning for the "Sista Strut," bringing awareness to the fight against breast cancer.

We've come so far when it comes to breast cancer awareness but there's still a long way to go as millions are impacted by this, while the pandemic has also brought on new hurdles for treating the disease.

Some women came to celebrate their own win over the disease while others are just supporting their loved ones.

"This wonderful, simply marvelous," said Martina Murphy.

Murphy battled breast cancer herself and marks the days as eight years in remission.

"The main thing is to have a support system. So, I had all my sisters, daughters, my support system was there. My mom still supports me and all the walks," she said.

Walks, like the one Saturday, bring much-needed support for those battling cancer, and it also serves as a reminder to others.

"It brings about awareness, you know, let people know that continue to take care of themselves. Get tested regularly," said Eric Hughes.

The pandemic has led to a drop in the number of people getting cancer screenings.

The CDC said those dropped by 87% for breast cancer and 84% for cervical cancer in the last year.

"It's definitely still hitting the African American community stronger and harder than any other race, so it's all about early detection, you know, getting tested. If you feel alarmed, go to a doctor," said radio host, Kendra G.

Breast cancer hits close to home for Chicago radio host when her mother died from breast cancer nine years ago.

"I just want to show love to my mother Oris Gilliam, although you did not survive breast cancer, you are still a survivor, because I will represent you for the rest of my entire life." she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagobreast cancerbreast cancer awarenesscancer
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BREAST CANCER AWARENESS
American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
Our Chicago: Breast Cancer Awareness, Making Strides Walk
Sen. Amy Klobuchar reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Black women face racial disparities in breast cancer testing: UIC study
TOP STORIES
Chicago Marathon 2021 could mean big money for struggling businesses
Mayor Lightfoot calls for removal of Chicago Park District CEO
Broadcaster getting heat over use of '40 acres' during White Sox game
Chicago man pulled from Highland Lake dies: Lake Co. officials
Bear spotted wrestling with display pumpkin
3-year-old boy missing for 4 days found alive
Stats show carjackers' preferences in gender, car, day of week
Show More
New York DA seeking to indict Robert Durst in ex-wife's death: Source
Video shows White Sox fan getting sucker punched by Astros fan
Celebration of life held in hometown for Jelani Day
Video shows officers race through Brooklyn to save 1-year-old's life
Man killed in South Holland shooting ID'd
More TOP STORIES News