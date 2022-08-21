Longtime Loyola Rambler's basketball team chaplain Sister Jean turns 103

The longtime Rambler's basketball team chaplain is celebrating her 103rd birthday Sunday in Rogers Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Celebrations are on tap Sunday for Loyola University's Beloved Ambassador Sister Jean.

A week-long celebration kicked off Sunday when the Loyola CTA stop, just across Sheridan Road from the Campus, was renamed the "Sister Jean CTA Plaza."

Speakers at Sunday's ceremony will include Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Governor JB Pritzker and Loyola's University President Jo Ann Rooney.

"Sister Jean: you are a role model to us all - inspiring us to love our neighbors and build strong communities. I'm thrilled to be a part of your 103rd birthday celebration and to officially unveil the Sister Jean CTA Plaza," the governor said on Twitter.

Sister Jean is also being honored with her own birthday bobblehead. They are currently for sale on the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame's website.

Sister Jean is also expected to throw out the first pitch at Tuesday's Cubs-Cardinals Game at Wrigley Field.