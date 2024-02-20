Man charged after 2 shot, 1 killed outside McCook bar: police

MCCOOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged after two people were shot, one fatally, outside a bar in southwest suburban McCook on Saturday morning, police said on Monday.

Police said the shooting happened outside the All-Star Bar & Grill, located at 7949 West 47th Street.

Responding officers said they found two people with multiple gunshot wounds about a half-block south of the parking lot. Both victims were transported to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

The man who died has been identified as 36-year-old Morales Ricardo Lopez of Blue Island. Another person was shot and reported to be in critical condition, police said.

On Monday, police said 32-year-old Sisto Brito, of Chicago, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

No further details were available.

The incident is currently under investigation with assistance of the Major Case Assistance Team.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the McCook Police Department at (708) 447-9191 or anonymously through email at policeinfo@mccookpolice.org.

