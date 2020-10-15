Six Flags Great America opening for first time in 2020 for Holiday in the Park Lights next month

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Six Flags Great America will open next month for the first time this year as it hosts its third annual Holiday in the Park Lights.
The amusement park will open up on November 27 and the attraction will feature more than two-and-a-half million lights.
The park will operate at reduced capacity with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including thermal imaging for temperature checks, expanded mobile food ordering, and all guests over the age of two required to wear masks. Rides at the park will not be operating.
"Visiting Great America's Holiday in the Park has become a much loved family tradition and we look forward to welcoming guests back to our park to celebrate the season. As always, the safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and our new health and wellness protocols create an environment that allows everyone to safely experience the magic of the holidays," said Six Flags Great America Park President Hank Salemi. "We greatly appreciate the support of Gurnee Mayor Kovarik and Governor Pritzker throughout this reopening process."
The event will open on November 27 and run on weekends and select weekdays until December 27, 2020.
Guests will be required to make a reservation at www.sixflags.com/reserve. Reservations can begin to be made starting Thursday.
