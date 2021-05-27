Six Flags Hurricane Harbor reopens in Gurnee this weekend

The new ride is called "Tsunami Surge," which park officials call the world's tallest water coaster, with riders reaching a top speed of 28 miles per hour and traveling 950 feet through enclosed tunnels and open-air slides.
The park is operating at reduced attendance and is utilizing a reservation system.
ABC7 reporter Jesse Kirsch tackles new water coaster
"It's the world's tallest water coaster. It's 86 feet tall, It's gonna take you on three gravity defying uphill blasts," said Caitlin Kepple, communications and marketin at Six Flags Great America.
ABC7's Jesse Kirsch got a sneak peak of the ride and says those blasts will definitely leave you soaking wet. Plus, you might even tumble on the way out, in case you weren't already drenched.
You can experience the thrill yourself starting this weekend, with COVID-19 safety rules at Hurricane Harbor that are differing from those at neighboring Great America.
RELATED: Illinois announces free Six Flags tickets for newly vaccinated
"Guests over the age of two, are required to wear masks in our changing areas, in our restrooms, and in our food lines," Kepple said. "If you're visiting the theme park guests are required to wear masks on all of our attractions, as well as in the food lines and restaurants."
COVID-19 protocols are in place and for more information, visit the park's website.
Six Flags Great America opened last month. The park is celebrating its 45th year.