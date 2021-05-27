Arts & Entertainment

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor reopens in Gurnee this weekend

New ride 'Tsunami Surge' is tallest water coaster in world, park officials say
By
EMBED <>More Videos

New watercoaster 'Tsunami Surge' debuting at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Six Flags Hurricane Harbor opens this weekend and there's a new thrill for you to try if you dare!

The new ride is called "Tsunami Surge," which park officials call the world's tallest water coaster, with riders reaching a top speed of 28 miles per hour and traveling 950 feet through enclosed tunnels and open-air slides.

The park is operating at reduced attendance and is utilizing a reservation system.

ABC7 reporter Jesse Kirsch tackles new water coaster
EMBED More News Videos

Watch ABC7 reporter Jesse Kirsch tackle Hurricane Harbor's new water coaster.



"It's the world's tallest water coaster. It's 86 feet tall, It's gonna take you on three gravity defying uphill blasts," said Caitlin Kepple, communications and marketin at Six Flags Great America.

ABC7's Jesse Kirsch got a sneak peak of the ride and says those blasts will definitely leave you soaking wet. Plus, you might even tumble on the way out, in case you weren't already drenched.

You can experience the thrill yourself starting this weekend, with COVID-19 safety rules at Hurricane Harbor that are differing from those at neighboring Great America.

RELATED: Illinois announces free Six Flags tickets for newly vaccinated
EMBED More News Videos

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor opens this weekend and there's a new thrill for you to try if you dare!



"Guests over the age of two, are required to wear masks in our changing areas, in our restrooms, and in our food lines," Kepple said. "If you're visiting the theme park guests are required to wear masks on all of our attractions, as well as in the food lines and restaurants."

COVID-19 protocols are in place and for more information, visit the park's website.

Six Flags Great America opened last month. The park is celebrating its 45th year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgurneeamusement ridesix flagsamusement parkroller coasterfun stuffreopening illinois
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News