Create a simple and effective skincare routine with these 8 products

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Localish and ABC's Owned TV station sites. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

The world of skincare can feel, at times, congested. It's time to put down the ice rollers and simplify your routine. Here's a list of skincare products to create a simple and effective beauty routine.

1. Cleansing Balm - $21.95

Banilla Co.'s cleansing balm starts as a balm and turns into an oil. It's safe around your eyes and will remove your makeup and dirt, as well as hydrates your skin in one fell swoop.

Image credit: Amazon

2. Dove Soap - $15.74

There's a TikTok trend of people swapping out their skincare routines for a bar of Dove Soap due to its affordability and effectiveness. It's a mild cleanser, with each bar containing 1/4 moisturizer.

Image credit: Amazon

3. Gleamin Vitamin C Mask - $40.99

According to Gleamin's site, their Vitamin C Clay Mask improves uneven texture, brightening and fading blemishes.

Image credit: Amazon

4. Neutrogena Moisturizer - $17.65

A good moisturizer is a must. Neutrogena is a well-known and affordable skincare and beauty company that has something for every skin type. Their products are fragrance-free, so it's good even for the most sensitive skin.

Image credit: Amazon

5.Neutrogena Sunscreen - $8.99

SPF is crucial for skincare. Neutrogena's sunscreen provides protection from the sun, burning, UV rays, and more.

Image credit: Amazon

6. LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask - $24

Hydrate and nourish your lips with this cult favorite. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask comes in the most delicious scents, like berry and sweet candy.

Image credit: Amazon

7. Vaseline - $3.60

You may have heard the term "slugging," where you slather petroleum jelly (i.e., Vaseline) all over your face as a last step in your nighttime routine. The results: plumper, more hydrated skin.

Image credit: Amazon