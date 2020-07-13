Old Orchard Mall carjacking leads to crash in Old Irving Park; suspect at large

Chicago police are searching for 2nd suspect
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A carjacking at Westfield Old Orchard Mall Sunday in Skokie led to a car crashing in a home's front yard on Chicago's Northwest Side. A suspect remains at large.

Skokie police said an Infiniti was stolen from the mall, and it was later crashed 8 miles away, near Byron Street and Keeler Avenue in Old Irving Park. The incident occurred about 7 p.m.

Old Irving Park residents said the Infiniti went onto the sidewalk and struck a Mercedes parked in a driveway. The Infiniti came to a stop in a home's front yard, and the male driver took off running through the neighborhood. The second suspect is also a male; police did not specify the suspects' ages.

One person was in custody later Sunday night, and another is at large. Chicago police are still searching the area.

Police said the pair are known to have committed similar crimes.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
