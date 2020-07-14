CHICAGO (WLS) -- A second arrest has been made after a carjacking at Westfield Old Orchard Mall Sunday in Skokie led to a car crashing in a home's front yard on Chicago's Northwest Side.
Skokie police said an Infiniti was stolen from the mall, and it was later crashed 8 miles away, near Byron Street and Keeler Avenue in Old Irving Park. The incident occurred just before 6:40 p.m.
The carjacking victim told police two people stole his Infiniti sedan at gunpoint from a mall parking garage. The victim was not hurt, police said.
Skokie police then saw the Infiniti traveling south on the Edens Expressway and tried to pull it over. It did not stop and continued into Chicago.
Residents said the Infiniti went onto the sidewalk and struck a Mercedes parked in a driveway. The Infiniti came to a stop in a home's front yard, and the male driver and male passenger took off running through the neighborhood.
One person was taken into custody in the 3800-block of Keeler later Sunday night, who police said was a minor. The second suspect, who police said is an adult, was taken into custody Monday afternoon.
Charges are pending against both. No further information about the suspects have been released.
Police said the pair are known to have committed similar crimes.
Please note: The video in the above player is from a previous report
2nd suspect arrested after Old Orchard Mall carjacking leads to crash in Old Irving Park
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News