Skokie school bus crash: Driver loses control, hitting multiple cars before becoming stuck in house

SKOKIE, Ill. -- A school bus driver lost control and crashed into a house in Skokie Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 8600 block of Crawford. Officials said the bus careened out of control into multiple cars and finally crashed into a house, where it became stuck.

There were no children on the bus at the time. The driver was being checked out by paramedics. There have been no reports of serious injuries.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was in the home at the time of the crash.