Pets & Animals

Pet snake swallows beach towel; video shows veterinarians pulling it safely out

AUSTRALIA -- Veterinarians in Australia pulled a beach towel out of a pet snake.

Monty is an 18-year-old jungle carpet python. Her family said she ate an entire towel one night.

Once the family realized what had happened, they rushed Monty to the nearest veterinary hospital.

Doctors used an endoscope to find the towel, grab it with forceps and pull it out through the snake's mouth.

Monty is now back home, and her family said she is doing great.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssnakeveterinarian
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News